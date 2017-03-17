Most Discussed

ARC's explosion-prone airbag inflators prompt BMW X5 recall

  • Updated March 24, 2017, 2:15 pm
  •         by Justin King

The campaign is limited to a small batch of just 36 vehicles so far.

BMW has issued a small-batch recall to replace explosion-prone airbag inflators in the 2017 X5.

Echoing the issues that plagued Takata airbag inflators, the BMW recall focuses on a different type of failure associated with inflators from Knoxville-based supplier ARC Automotive. The components have been under investigation since a Newfoundland man was allegedly killed when shrapnel flew through a vehicle's cabin during airbag deployment.

"Depending on the circumstances, impaired gas flow could create excessive internal pressure, which could result in the body of the inflator rupturing upon deployment," BMW wrote in its mandatory recall filings. "Metal fragments could pass through the airbag cushion material, which may result in injury or death to vehicle occupants."

BMW was first informed of the potential problem in February, but its supplier claimed that all suspect production lots were contained and no defective inflators were delivered for installation in production vehicles. A few weeks ago the automaker received updated information contradicting the earlier notice. Tracking the revised records raised concerns over airbag inflators used in just 36 vehicles.

"BMW has not received any reports, nor is BMW otherwise aware, of any accidents or injuries related to this issue involving the passenger front air bag of potentially affected vehicles," the company wrote.

