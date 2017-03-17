ARC's explosion-prone airbag inflators prompt BMW X5 recall

Uber pushes back against Canadian tax, claims it is 'deterring innovation'

Uber is fighting a possible change to Canadian law that would treat Uber and other "rideshare" products the same as a taxi service. Uber released a statement saying this change is "[...] deterring innovation and the possibilities that come with more shared rides that can make cities less congested and polluted," Automotive News reports. http://bit.ly/2oecZii