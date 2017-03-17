ARM introduces DynamIQ chips for autonomous cars, AI

Jaguar Land Rover applies for nearly 30 trademarks

Jaguar Land Rover recently filed 29 trademark applications for what appear to be model names and variants of them (along with what could possibly be some brand lifestyle products), reports AutoGuide. The names hint at what are likely upcoming electrified vehicles (denoted by "i" names) and a couple of new potential sports car models (P-Type, T-Type). Some others, such as "Westminster," could potentially denote special-edition models or unique trim packages. http://bit.ly/2nXdGMy