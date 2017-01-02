Astom Martin AM-RB 001 to debut in Toronto

Aston Martin will publicly display its AM-RB 001 for the first time in Toronto.

Aston Martin has announced that its radical AM-RB 001 hypercar will make its global auto show debut at the upcoming Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

The AM-RB 001 made its official introduction last summer at the Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon, England, but Toronto will mark the hypercar's first public appearance on the auto show circuit. Although technically a concept, Aston Martin will eventually build a road-going version of the AM-RB 001.

"The Canadian International Auto Show marks the global auto show debut of our groundbreaking hypercar," said Dr. Andy Palmer, Aston Martin President and CEO. "The AM-RB 001 is destined to become the defining hypercar of this decade and a hugely desirable investment for collectors and enthusiasts."

Developed in conjunction with Red Bull Racing, the AM-RB 001 promises to be one of the fastest road cars ever built, thanks to a mid-mounted V12 and a 1bph per kilo weight ratio. Aston Martin hasn't release full specs for the AM-RB 001, but those should be coming soon; the hypercar is scheduled for its first deliveries in 2018.

Although not quite as flashy, the all-new 2018 Hyundai Accent will also be making its global debut in Toronto. The 2018 Accent will be the show's first-ever global unveiling.