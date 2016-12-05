Aston Martin AM-RB 001 to reach 250 mph

  • Updated December 5, 2016, 6:01 pm
  •         by Justin King

The car will be powered by an entirely new V12 engine with 1,000 horsepower.

Aston Martin has shed a bit more light on the AM-RB 001 supercar, currently under development via a partnership with Red Bull Racing.


Speaking to Australia's Motoring in a recent interview, project design director Marek Reichman suggests the 001's one-to-one power ratio of one horsepower per kilogram will enable "off the charts" acceleration and a top speed "upwards of 250 mph."

Weight will be minimized via extensive use of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber, Kevlar, titanium and aluminum.

"The whole car is carbon and titanium, and the wheels are carbon and magnesium," Reichman adds. "There isn't a single piece of steel in the whole car. The engine block is aluminium, while the upper components are carbon."

A unique aerodynamic design is claimed to enable the track-only variant to reach lateral cornering forces of up to 4.5 g.

Despite the stellar performance claims, the design team is attempting to make the car comfortable enough to fit a wide range of driver sizes. The seat will be fixed, placing the driver in a near-prone position, while the steering column and pedals can be mounted in different placements and then adjusted to a lesser degree while on the go.

Reichman claims a woman in a miniskirt can 'elegantly' enter the powered gull-wing doors without any problem.

The AM-RB 001 has already effectively sold out with a multi-million-dollar price tag, two years ahead of its expected late-2018 arrival.

  

