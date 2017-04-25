Aston Martin drifts historic collection around factory [Video]

The film showcases 28 models with an estimated combined worth of more than $83 million.

Aston Martin found a unique way to show off its historic car collection and its new St Athan factory.

A promotional video shows Aston Martin Racing drivers Darren Turner and Nicki Thiim, along with chief engineer Matt Becker, drifting classic and new models around one of three empty super hangars at St Athan.

The film showcases 28 models with an estimated combined worth of more than $83 million. Examples range from the A3 to the DBR1 and the One-77, with a late appearance by the Vulcan.

The company will soon begin redeveloping the former MOD site into its latest manufacturing facility.