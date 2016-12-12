Aston Martin launches racing-inspired AMR sub-brand

  • Updated March 7, 2017, 3:30 pm
  •         by Justin King

Development of top-tier AMR Pro variants will be led by the company's 'Q' unit, with mechanical and aesthetic enhancements.

Aston Martin has launched a new sub-brand to bridge the gap between its road and race cars.

The company's flagship race-inspired vehicles will soon carry an AMR badge, referencing the Aston Marton Racing unit established in 2004. AMR editions will bring enhanced performance, unique styling and retuned suspension, among other upgrades.

Unveiled this week in Geneva, the Rapide AMR represents the first-tier of AMR modifications with more power, a track-focused suspension setup and distinct styling inside and out. It will be powered by a 600PS (592 horsepower) version of Aston's naturally aspirated V12, with a new quad exhaust system and a 210-mph top send.

The Vantage AMR Pro showcases the sub-brand's pinnacle product following a "Track to Tarmac" philosophy in which race technology trickles down to road cars. The track-only special edition is motivated by a 507PS (500 horsepower) development of Aston Martin Racing's GT4 race engine.

The British automaker's core vehicle engineering teams will be tasked with developing basic AMR packages, while Q by Aston Martin Advanced Operations will be responsible for creating AMR Pro models.

RELATED CARS
2016 Aston Martin DB9 GT
2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
2016 Aston Martin Vanquish
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Roadster
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe
2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
2016 Aston Martin Rapide S
2016 Aston Martin DB9 GT Volante

"Each time we have pushed the boundaries and done something extreme, the customers have loved the cars," says Aston Martin EVP and chief creative officer Marek Reichman. "AMR enables us to take Aston Martin into a new dimension ... They will be special and rare cars that are credible, thrilling to drive and hugely desirable to own."

Now

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 1d

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 1d

BMW previews 2018 X3

Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.    http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ

 2d

PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.    http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg

 3d

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 3d

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 4d

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 4d

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 4d