Aston Martin: no plans to develop autonomous tech

Most Discussed
Other Aston Martin Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Porsche Cayenne getting V8-electric hybrid
The next generation of the Porsche Cayenne will receive the Panamera's 680-horsepower V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. It will combine neck-snapping acceleration with about 30 miles of zero-emissions driving. http://bit.ly/2nDQUcA
New Buick Regal to bow in New York?
Buick's next-generation Regal could bow at the New York Auto Show. Essentially an Americanized Opel Insignia, the model will be offered as a five-door hatchback with a sedan-like look and as a station wagon, but the current four-door sedan body style will not be replaced.
Prosecutors raid Audi offices in Germany
German prosecutors have raided two Audi offices in Germany, according to Automotive News. The search is part of a broader investigation into the so-called defeat device Audi invented in 1999. http://bit.ly/2n9eaCA
Driven: 2017 Mercedes-AMG C43
The 2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 lineup offers a little something for everyone, whether you're after a little open-top cruising or a serious corner-carver. http://bit.ly/2nDC1qO
Renault accused of cheating on emissions again
Renault has once again been accused of cheating on emissions tests by using a defeat device like Volkswagen's. Some of its diesel-powered cars emit up to 40 times more NOx emissions than they're allowed to, according to a government report. http://bit.ly/2n9444z
Mitsubishi could build two-door Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi is open to the idea of building a two-door version of the Eclipse Cross, one of the company's top execs has revealed. The coupe will only get the green light if the regular, four-door model is a success. http://bit.ly/2nDalCb
Production of current BMW M5 ending
BMW will end production of the current M5 before the end of the month, according to a new report. The company is busy filling existing orders, so it might be too late to order a brand new one. However, the next-gen M5 is right around the corner. http://bit.ly/2nzgIq5