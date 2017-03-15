Aston Martin: no plans to develop autonomous tech

  • Updated March 15, 2017, 6:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Aston might license tech from another company, however.

Aston Martin isn't interested in joining the rest of the automotive industry's race towards self-driving cars.

"No, we are not working in-house on autonomous technology. This doesn't mean that one day perhaps we'll license someone else's technology. But, for me, Aston Martin is about driving passion and performance, and that's what we're focused on right now," explained David King, Aston's vice president and chief special operation office, in an interview with CarBuzz.

Instead, King affirmed Aston customers regularly ask for more track-focused variants of existing models. The recently-introduced AMR and AMR Pro cars are a direct response to these requests. Ultimately, Aston plans on taking a sportier route by offering an AMR-badged version of every car in its lineup.

The Valkyrie (pictured) represents another step towards building more hardcore cars. Aston Martin engineers are working closely with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to ensure the hypercar is ready to hit the track in the not-too-distant future.

Aston's reluctance to dabble in self-driving cars might be short-lived, however. Company boss Andy Palmer recently suggested more ultra-luxurious Lagonda-badged models are coming in a few years' time. These cars will compete in a segment dominated by Mercedes-Maybach, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, so they will need at least basic semi-automated driving features to woo buyers.

Photo by Ronan Glon.

