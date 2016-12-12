Aston Martin to resume DB4 G.T. production

  • Updated December 12, 2016, 1:35 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Aston will build 25 continuation cars.

The lightweight version of the Aston Martin DB4 G.T. is a rare, valuable classic that doesn't change hands very often. Enthusiasts lusting after one are in luck, because the British brand has announced plans to build 25 continuations cars starting next year.

The continuation model will be fitted with a period-correct, carbureted 3.7-liter straight-six engine that makes 340 horsepower thanks in part to a twin-spark system. The six will spin the rear wheels via a manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

Like the original G.T, the continuation model will feature a tubular frame and a body made out of thin-gauge aluminum. Aston explains the continuation cars are set to benefit from improvements in performance, braking, safety, and handling, but additional technical details haven't been released yet.

Just 25 examples of the DB4 G.T. will be built by hand in Aston's Newport Pagnell center, the same place that built the original car over half a century ago. While Jaguar opted to assign its continuation cars with unused VIN numbers, Aston will create brand-new VIN numbers that pick up where the original car left off. Deliveries will begin in the third quarter of next year, but there's a catch.

The 21st century DB4 G.T. won't be street-legal, meaning it will only be allowed to drive on a track. Aston is creating a two-year track driving program that promises to take owners to some of the most prestigious circuits in the world. Professional pilots like Darren Turner will be present to help owners get accustomed to driving a vintage race car.

Remembering an icon
At launch, the DB4 G.T. was hailed as the fastest passenger car in England, and a shorter wheelbase made it more agile than the standard G.T. Sir Stirling Moss famously drove one to victory on the Silverstone track in 1959.

Just 75 examples of the DB4 G.T. were built between 1959 and 1963, and only eight of those were lightweight cars. Most survive, according to Aston Martin, and each is worth nearly $4 million.

  

