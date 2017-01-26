Aston Martin shows Vanquish S Volante

The coupe can hit 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds and eventually top out at 201 mph, but the convertible might be tamed a bit by weight and aerodynamics.

Aston Martin has revealed the Vanquish S Volante, a convertible variant of the latest Vanquish S coupe.

Both share the same 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine with 580 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque on tap for US buyers. Power is delivered via an eight-speed ZF gearbox.

The coupe can hit 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds and eventually top out at 201 mph. It is unclear if the convertible has been tamed a bit by added weight or aerodynamic compromises, though it should still beat the basic Vanquish Volante's 4.1-second sprint and 183-mph top speed.

Both the coupe and convertible boast an aluminum and carbon-fiber body, with unique design elements to help distinguish the 'S' cars from their lesser Vanquish siblings. The look is further elevated by unique 20-inch glossy black wheels, with four other wheel designs available to order.

The new Vanquish S Volante is expected to land in US showrooms this spring.