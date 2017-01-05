Aston Martin's new spokesman is Brady, Tom Brady

Most Discussed
Ford Expedition is America's longest-lasting car
A recent study conducted by website iSeeCars finds the Ford Expedition is more likely to cross the 200,000-mile mark than any other car. The second and third spots go to the Toyota Sequoia and the Chevrolet Suburban, respectively.
Aston Martin considering IPO
Inspired by rival Ferrari's success, Aston Martin is considering holding an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg reports the British company could go public in London as early as next year.
BMW inaugurates expanded factory in China
BMW and Chinese partner Brilliance have expanded the size of their factory in China. The facility now has an annual capacity of 450,000 cars. It will soon begin producing the long-wheelbase variant of the new 5 Series, and it will build the next-gen X3 next year.
Next Volkswagen CEO to come from within
Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller has announced his successor will be someone who already works for the group, not an outsider. Mueller will be at the helm of Germany's largest automaker until at least 2020. http://bit.ly/2r2Ev7P
Tom Brady inks Aston Martin endorsement deal
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be cruising around in a spankin'-new Aston Martin DB11. The five-time Super Bowl champ has a new endorsement deal with the British automaker, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports http://bit.ly/2rzaR7h
Skoda Karoq crossover breaks cover
Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has introduced the Karoq crossover. The Tiguan-sized and -based soft-roader borrows styling cues from the bigger Kodiaq. It will go on sale across Europe and elsewhere in the coming months, but Skoda has decided not to break into the U.S. market.