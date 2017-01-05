Most Discussed

Aston Martin's new spokesman is Brady, Tom Brady

  May 21, 2017, 2:03 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

The Patriots quarterback is the new face of Aston Martin.

For reasons unknown, carmaker Aston Martin has chosen footballer Tom Brady as its a celebrity spokesman. To clarify, that's American football player Tom Brady shilling for the most British British marque, Aston Martin.

Sure, there are the stated reasons. "Tom is an inspirational leader and athlete who is clearly aligned with our view of Aston Martin," said Aston Martin's chief creative officer Marek Reichman. "His performances on the football field - not just recently but throughout his career - are an inspiration for us all."

That description, however, could apply to any number of top athletes. Brady has quarterbacked his team to five Super Bowl championships. That team, the New England Patriots, has as its mascot a minuteman, rebels who incited the American Revolution against Britain.

Brady was also a central figure in the 2014 scandal called Deflategate, which resulted in a four-game suspension due to artificially deflated balls that made them easier to catch. Perhaps Brady would be more suited to represent the Mitsubishi eK Wagon.

"Aston Martin exemplifies dedication to the craft of car making through a meticulous attention to detail. While 104 years of heritage are reflected in each hand-built car, with product from the DB11 to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, this brand is primed to excel for the next 100 years as well," Brady said, supposedly on his own volition, words that were in no way pre-written by an Aston Martin marketing specialist.

Brady will also "curate his own take" on a Vanquish S. Aston Martin will make twelve of them available for purchase, presumably because that's the four-time MVP's uniform number. Brady's campaign is titled "'Category of One: Why Beautiful Matters."

