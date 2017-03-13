Aston planning Huracan-fighting mid-engined coupe

  • Updated March 13, 2017, 3:48 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The V12-powered machine will be one of the most beautiful Astons built.

Aston Martin has approved the development of its very first series-produced mid-engined model.

The yet-unnamed car will fight in the same segment as the Lamborghini Huracan, the McLaren 720S, and the Ferrari 488 GTB. However, Aston boss Andy Palmer confirmed it will be powered by a V12 engine, not an eight- or 10-cylinder like its main rivals. Max Szwaj, Ferrari's former chief technical officer, has been hired by Aston to lead the development process.

British magazine Autocar reports the mid-engined model will be one of the most beautiful cars Aston has ever created. A lot of the aerodynamic add-ons will be hidden under the car in order to make the silhouette as fluid and as pure as possible.

The V12-powered mid-engined machine is one of seven new models Aston engineers and designers are currently working on. The others include replacements for the Vantage and the Vanquish, a Lagonda-badged sedan, as well as two high-riding SUVs that will take the brand into new segments. The limited-edition Valkyrie isn't included in the seven new models.

The yet-unnamed mid-engined Aston will be built in the Gaydon, England, factory. Production is scheduled to begin in 2021, so it's about three years away from making its official debut.

