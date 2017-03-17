Audi acquires rental company that exclusively offers A4

Most Discussed
Tesla Model 3 won't get conventional instrument cluster
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed the upcoming Model 3 will not feature an instrument cluster mounted behind the steering wheel. It won't get a heads-up display, either, according to Musk. http://bit.ly/2nmwO5R
V8-powered Mercedes GLC to debut next week
The long-awaited Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 will break cover on April 5th. The 500-horsepower crossover will be shown to the public halfway through next month during the Shanghai Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2mVgmhK
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to debut in New York
Jeep has confirmed its long-awaited Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will debut next month at the New York Auto Show. The high-performance model will use a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine to take on the Germans. http://bit.ly/2nmiw5w
Hyundai to launch hydrogen-powered crossover next year
Hyundai is putting the final touches on a hydrogen-powered crossover with over 500 miles of range. The yet-unnamed model will be inspired by the FE concept shown a few weeks ago in Geneva, and it will debut in time for the 2018 Seoul Winter Olympics. https://bloom.bg/2nlSGhN
Enthusiast selling five acres and 340 cars in Canada
A Canadian enthusiast is selling five acres of land with a renovated house, a huge shop, and over 340 classic cars. Located in British Colombia, the property is valued at 1.5 million Canadian dollars. http://bit.ly/2nlxzMQ
Hydrogen-powered BMW coming in 2021
BMW will launch a low-volume hydrogen-powered car in 2021, one of the company's top officials has confirmed. It will be a larger model developed for zero-emissions, long-distance driving without range anxiety. http://bit.ly/2mUTAqm
Jeep previews seven concepts for Easter Safari
Jeep has introduced seven new concept for the annual Easter Safari. The highlights include a Wrangler-based hot rod, and a resto-modded first-generation Grand Cherokee. http://bit.ly/2mUKgCC
Mitsubishi could sell Renault-badged sedans in Asia
Mitsubishi could help partner Renault sell more cars in Asia by adding some of the French brand's sedans and hatchbacks to its lineup. The tie-up is under consideration, but a final decision hasn't been made yet. http://bit.ly/2mSa56n