Audi claims new S4 is quickest to 60 mph in its class

Audi has confirmed US-market specs for the redesigned S4 sedan , due to go on sale this spring.The S4's all-new 3.0-liter TFSI V6 carries the same displacement as its predecessor, but increases output by 21 horsepower to 354 hp and 44 pound-feet of torque to 369 lb-ft.The extra oomph and broad torque curve, peaking at just 1,370 rpm, allows the sedan to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. The figure is more than a half second quicker than the current S4. Audi claims it is also the best in the segment.The redesigned model now comes standard with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission with gearing better suited to the low-end torque. All packages benefit from Quattro all-wheel drive, while an available sport rear differential actively splits the torque between the rear wheels.The 2018 S4 will start at $51,875 (including $975 freight) for the Premium Plus edition, representing a $1,700 increase over the outgoing model.