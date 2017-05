Audi details next-gen A8's carbon, aluminum construction

The company analyzed every component to determine if it can be made of aluminum, steel, carbon or magnesium.

Audi has detailed the advanced mixed-material construction used to build the next-generation A8 sedan.Engineers analyzed every individual component to determine if it can be made of aluminum, steel, carbon or magnesium. For the first time ever, all four different materials have been selected for the body alone.The company says such combinations of disparate materials requires unique joining methods, taking into consideration each component's different reaction to heat or stress during construction and vehicle operation."Sometimes, though, 'only' a slap of adhesive will do the trick," the automaker says. "But when this happens, an ultrasound device is used to determine whether the right amount of adhesive has been applied in each place it is needed. This, too, is high tech."Aside from weight savings, the modernized construction methods are said to have a few other tangible benefits for the fourth-generation A8. Entry space has been increased, thanks to improved hemming technology, while an all-carbon panel behind the passenger compartment contributes to a third of the vehicle's overall rigidity.The next-gen A8 is scheduled to make its first public appearance later this year in Frankfurt.