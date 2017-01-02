Audi diesel engineer implicates CEO Rupert Stadler, loses job

  • Updated February 20, 2017, 5:15 pm
  •         by Justin King

A German newspaper claims to have uncovered a PowerPoint presentation from 2007 detailing the emissions cheat strategy.

Audi has reportedly fired four top diesel engineers after one accused current CEO Rupert Stadler of playing a role in the diesel emissions scandal.

The allegations have surfaced in a labor court dispute, where lawyers representing Ulrich Weiss showed evidence that he was simply a 'pawn' in the scheme and Stadler knew of the illegal defeat device in 2012, according to a Handelsblatt report.

Weiss, formerly Audi's head of powertrain development, had been suspended in 2015 after the scandal came to light. He had remained on company payroll for more than a year, however, and was formally fired after the labor court allegations surfaced in German media reports.

A Spiegel report, meanwhile, claims to have uncovered an internal PowerPoint presentation detailing the diesel cheating strategy as far back as 2007. The slides allegedly argue in favor of a two-mode system to manage urea injection, allowing the emissions hardware to eliminate 90 percent of nitrogen oxides on a lab dyno but only remove "30-70 percent" during normal driving conditions.

RELATED CARS
2017 Audi Q5
2017 Audi TT
2017 Audi TT Roadster
2017 Audi TTS Coupe
2017 Audi A7
2016 Audi S7
2017 Audi S8
2016 Audi allroad
2017 Audi SQ5
2017 Audi Q3

Without the cheat, internal tests allegedly showed that the Volkswagen Touareg would have required an AdBlue (urea) refill every 1,243 miles -- far below the target duration of a top up during every scheduled service visit.

Weiss was one of four engineers reportedly fired as the scandal continues to evolve, but Audi has not yet signaled any intention to dismiss Stadler.

Now

Ford highlights EcoSport's honeycomb-inspired floorboard

The lightweight resin-reinforced paper panel weighs just six pounds and holds up to 700 pounds of cargo. (Link to YouTube video)   http://bit.ly/2lzRx94

 8h

Dodge Charger AWD recalled to tighten driveshaft bolts

An investigation was launched after a police vehicle's propshaft loosened and damaged the transmission.   

 14h

Mike Tyson's former Ferrari F50 headed to auction

A Ferrari F50 purchased new by boxer Mike Tyson will cross the auction block next month. The rare supercar is said to be in pristine condition, and it has only been driven 5,694 miles since new. RM Auctions expects it will sell for approximately $2.3 million.    

 17h

GM: no plans to introduce Cadillac brand in Australia

Recent spy pictures of several Cadillac models testing in New South Wales, Australia, have spurred reports that claim the luxury brand will debut on the Australian market in the near future. However, a company spokesperson shot down the rumors.   http://bit.ly/2kPVORR

 18h

BAC to sell single-seater in the U.S.

Boutique car manufacturer BAC has just established a standalone United States division, according to Motor Authority. The brand plans on setting up a dealer network across the nation to sell the Mono, an ultra-light single-seater with a mid-mounted turbo four rated at 305 horsepower.    http://bit.ly/2lykN01

 18h

Toyota previews Geneva-bound i-TRIL concept

A new Toyota concept car will break cover during the Geneva Auto Show. Named i-TRIL, the design study is billed as an electric city car with room for three passengers.    

 20h

BMW i3 getting range-topping S model?

BMW will introduce a range-topping, S-badged version of the i3 by the end of the year, according to British magazine Autocar. It will be faster than the standard model, and it will handle much better.    http://bit.ly/2kPBOyB

 20h

Ssangyong previews XAVL concept

South Korea's Ssangyong Motors has published sketches of a new concept named XAVL. The off-roader will be fully unveiled next month at the Geneva Auto Show.    

 21h

Driven: 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe

"While we may never understand the appeal of crossovers with deliberately stunted practicality, we're happy to see a performance variant of this very competent crossover."   http://bit.ly/2lyrdg9

 1d

Lamborghini Huracan Performante to debut on Thursday

The fastest, most extreme Lamborghini Huracan to date will debut online on Thursday. A teaser video published on the brand's official Facebook page suggests the model set a new record on Germany's grueling Nurburgring track, but full details are still under wraps.    http://bit.ly/2kMaXUk

 1d