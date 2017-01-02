Audi E-tron quattro crossover on track for 2018 arrival

  • Updated February 10, 2017, 11:06 am
  •         by Justin King

Dissing Tesla and Jaguar, an Audi exec claims it will be "the first real premium manufacturer doing a premium electric SUV."

Audi has reaffirmed its commitment to bring the E-tron quattro crossover to market sometime next year.

First unveiled in concept form at 2015's Frankfurt auto show, the E-tron quattro combines three electric motors to deliver more than 500 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels in short bursts. Audi expects the crossover to reach 62 mph from a standstill in just 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 130 mph.

Apparently taking a stab at Tesla's Model X and Jaguar's I-Pace, Audi sales and marketing head Dietmar Voggenreiter recently claimed the project represents "the first real premium manufacturer doing a premium electric SUV," as quoted by Autocar.

The final production build promises to be "quite close" to the concept, sized slightly larger than the Q5 but not as big as the Q7.

RELATED CARS
2017 Audi Q5
2017 Audi TT
2017 Audi TT Roadster
2017 Audi TTS Coupe
2017 Audi A7
2016 Audi S7
2017 Audi S8
2016 Audi allroad
2017 Audi SQ5
2017 Audi Q3

The executive suggests Audi is waiting until 2018 for better batteries that can deliver more than 311 miles of electric range. At that time, the vehicle will also be supported by a wider network of fast-charging infrastructure.

Live images by Ronan Glon.

  

Now

Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers

Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary.   http://bit.ly/2lschQY

 55m

Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon

Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover.    http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk

 6h

Mercedes brings Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox concept to Chicago

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a concept named Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox at the Chicago Auto Show. Billed as a toolbox on wheels, the design study was built to showcase the Metris' versatility.    

 7h

Audi updates RS 3 Sportback

Audi will introduce a revised RS 3 Sportback during the Geneva Auto Show. The company's smallest RS model gets a turbocharged, 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower, and a sharper-looking front end. The Sportback isn't U.S.-bound, but we'll likely see the RS 3 Sedan.    

 8h

Mercedes open to electric AMG models

Mercedes-AMG is open to the idea of building an electric car. "Electrification will find its way into AMG. It's not impossible that you'll have a fully electric version or an AMG variant of an EQ," R&D boss Ola Kallenius told Autocar. If approved, the battery-powered AMG is still years away from becoming a reality.    http://bit.ly/2kOZtAY

 8h