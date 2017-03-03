Audi expected to launch BMW i8 rival, compact EV by 2020

The smaller models will follow an all-electric crossover, previewed by the E-tron Quattro concept.

Audi has shed more light on its planned EV onslaught , with three electric vehicles reportedly on the roadmap by 2020.

The company has already committed to launching an electric crossover, previewed by the E-tron Quattro concept. The production model is expected to arrive on the market as early as 2018.

"We decided to go the SUV way because, even though the architecture is a little more difficult because you don't have the perfect aerodynamics, people love to sit in an SUV and we have to respect the growing trend of SUV segments," said Audi chief Rupert Stadler, as quoted by Auto Express.

The crossover will reportedly be followed by a sports car positioned as a direct rival to BMW's i8. Stadler suggests the company is developing a model with a "very emotional shape" on the same platform that underpins the crossover.

"We will show up with some ideas pretty soon," he added. "Thirdly we are entering with the MEB with Volkswagen the more compact segment."

RELATED CARS 2017 Audi Q5 2017 Audi TT 2017 Audi TT Roadster 2017 Audi TTS Coupe 2017 Audi A7 2016 Audi S7 2017 Audi S8 2016 Audi allroad 2017 Audi SQ5 2017 Audi Q3

Presented in concept form as the ID, VW's first MEB car is an electric compact hatchback that will likely replace the current e-Golf. Reports suggest it could arrive in 2020, followed by a production version of the ID Buzz bus in 2021.