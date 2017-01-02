Audi has no plans to oust CEO Rupert Stadler, report claims

  • Updated February 23, 2017, 2:44 pm
  •         by Justin King

A former top engineer recently claimed Stadler was aware of the diesel emissions cheat years before the scandal emerged into public view.

Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler is expected to keep his job, despite emerging as a focal point in a German labor court dispute involving a top engineer fired for his alleged role in the diesel emissions fiasco.

The court proceeding centers around Ulrich Weiss, formerly Audi's head of engine development. Weiss reportedly claimed his bosses at the time -- including current CEO Stadler -- were aware of the emissions cheat as far back as 2012.

The allegations appear to contradict Volkswagen's official timeline that claims top management was kept in the dark until the scandal exploded into public view in September 2015.

The German courts apparently have not allowed all evidence to be fully revealed to the public, leaving the allegations shrouded in doubt.

Sources now tell Reuters that Audi has no plans to oust Stadler, despite Weiss's claims and broader criticism over his handling of the scandal.

"This public mudslinging not only harms Rupert Stadler as a person, but also the entire company and in the view of the works council, that definitely goes way too far," an Audi works council spokesperson said in a statement.

