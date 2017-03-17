Audi highlights next A8's lightweight construction

Most Discussed
Now
Hennessey unleashes 1,000-horsepower Camaro
American tuner Hennessey has released a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro aimed right at the upcoming Dodge Challenger Demon. It hits 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds, and it runs the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds. http://bit.ly/2nc0WWy
Audi, Porsche to co-develop platforms
Sister companies Audi and Porsche have announced they'll co-develop platforms in the coming years. The collaborative development initiative will focus on electrification, 'digitization' and autonomous driving. http://bit.ly/2nENiXn
Lucid Motors details factory plans
EV startup Lucid Motors has released more details about its upcoming factory in Arizona. The first phase of production will cost $240 million, and it will allow the company to build between 8,000 and 10,000 cars a year starting in 2019. http://bit.ly/2nGsAGB
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport to debut in New York
Mitsubishi will introduce the 2018 Outlander Sport at next week's New York Auto Show. The modestly updated model gets a few visual enhancements and more tech in the cabin. http://bit.ly/2nGrf2E
2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven
"A much needed redesign brings the Equinox into the modern age of crossovers." http://bit.ly/2nGIYad
Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt
Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month. http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv
GM's Maven launches in Baltimore
GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.
Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario
Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province. http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR
Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class. http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF
Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York
Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out. http://bit.ly/2naeotX