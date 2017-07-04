Audi lunar quattro gets film debut in Alien: Covenant [Video]

Aside from the fictitious space mission, the Audi lunar quattro is still being developed for an actual mission to the Moon.

Audi's lunar quattro has completed its first mission to space, and its film debut, in the upcoming sci-fi film Alien: Covenant.The German automaker collaborated with 20th Century Fox to integrate its Moon rover in the latest chapter of the Alien franchise. The film centers around the colony ship Covenant, deployed to explore remote planets with help from the Audi lunar quattro.

"The 'Alien' franchise is the best way for us to garner suitable attention for the Moon rover developed by Audi, and to showcase Audi's intelligent technologies in a visionary environment," says Audi international marketing VP Giovanni Perosino.

Aside from the fictitious space mission, the Audi lunar quattro is still being developed for an actual mission to the Moon. Developers used 3D printing and aluminum construction to keep its weight below 70 pounds, while a pivoting solar panel charges its batteries.

Alien: Covenant is set to be released May 19 in US theaters.