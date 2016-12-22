Technical details aren't available yet, but the discreet e-tron emblem on the front bumper suggests the Q8 is electrified in one way or another. Audi is known to be developing an electric crossover aimed at the Tesla X, so the Q8 could be a battery-powered model. However, we're not tossing out the possibility that it's equipped with a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrain.
Audi will publish more information about the Q8 concept in the coming weeks. The company openly admits the Q8 is a close-to-production design study, so expect a toned-down version of it to make its debut at a major auto show in the next year or so. When it arrives, it will most likely be positioned at the very top of the company's lineup.
