Audi prices RS 3 Sedan

  • April 7, 2017, 8:35 am
  • Apr 7, 2017, 8:35 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

A limited number of 2017 RS 3s will be produced, and the model will get more expensive in 2018.

Audi has released pricing information for the brand-new RS 3 Sedan. Offered in the United States for the first time, the hot-rodded compact will make its regional debut next week during the New York Auto Show.

A limited number of 2017 RS 3s will be produced, according to Audi. Priced at $54,500, the model comes standard with carbon fiber trim in the cabin, a digital instrument cluster, navigation, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, 19-inch alloy wheels, and red brake calipers. The very first RS 3s to disembark in the United States will be branded as 2017 models.

The 2018 RS 3 will arrive in showrooms this summer, and unlike the 2017 it will arrive as a regular-production model. Pricing for the 2018 RS 3 starts at $54,900, so $400 more than the 2017. Its standard features haven't been outlined yet.

Buyers who order a 2017 model need to pay a $950 destination charge. Those who wait until the 2018 model is released will need to set aside $975. Audi hasn't explained the increase.

Regardless of model year, the RS 3 is equipped with a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that produces 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. It spins all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system.

The five-cylinder gives the RS 3 Sedan more horsepower and slightly more torque than the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, its chief rival. The baby Benz uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 375 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

