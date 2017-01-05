Audi expands Q5, Q7 fuel pump recall, adding 240K newer models

The campaign now affects the 2007-2017 model years.

Volkswagen Group has expanded its recall campaign for faulty fuel pump components used in the Audi Q5 and Q7.

The automaker first identified complaints of fuel leaks in fall 2015, prompting an investigation that led to a recall last year for 143,000 vehicles from the 2007-2012 model years.

The issue was traced to cracks in the fuel pump filter flange. The combined effects of oxidization and fuel pressure are said to eventually create small fissures that can slowly spread and allow fuel to escape.

The conclusions apparently raised concerns for newer models that use a similar design. The company has consequently recalled the 2013-2017 Q5 and Q7, along with the 2015-2017 Macan.

Service technicians will inspect the flanges to determine if components require replacement or reinforcement with a protective film.