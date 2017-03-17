Audi recalls A3 to resolve airbag defect

Most Discussed
Now
Tesla worth more than Ford
Tesla's market value surpassed Ford's for the first time yesterday. The California-based EV maker is worth $47.8 billion, while the Blue Oval is valued at $45.1 billion. http://bit.ly/2nyRLe8
Ferrari hints at Formula E involvement
Ferrari has all but confirmed it's considering competing in Formula E. "We need to be involved in Formula E because electrification via hybridization is going to be part of our future," revealed company boss Sergio Marchionne. http://bit.ly/2nyIgvp
Driven: 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country
"Volvo's new V90 Cross Country is a very, very comfortable way to get yourself, as well as your mountain bikes, kiteboards and snowshoes, to where the real excitement is found." http://bit.ly/2ovJ8FR
Nine companies already planning to skip Frankfurt show
Nine automakers have already announced plans to sit out this year's edition of the biennial Frankfurt Auto Show. Peugeot, DS, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi will skip the event. More brands could join the list in the coming months. http://bit.ly/2n6j97J
Mercedes planning two debuts in Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz will introduce two new models at the Shanghai Auto Show. The first is the updated 2018 S-Class, which will inaugurate a new straight-six engine. The second is the V8-powered Mercedes-AMG GLC63. http://bit.ly/2nySaNE
Fiat accused of using defeat device
European regulators once again have Fiat in their crosshairs. Germany's Federal Transport Authority believes it has identified a defeat device in the 500X crossover. Fiat denies the allegations. http://bit.ly/2nyEMcs
Rollaway risk prompts Ford F-250 recall
Ford has recalled 52,608 2017 F-250s equipped with the 6.2-liter V8. The company explains a damaged transmission component can allow unintended vehicle movement when the vehicle is in "park." http://bit.ly/2n6pIHq
2018 Subaru Crosstrek keeps stick
The new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will carry on with a six-speed manual transmission, though buyers who don't want to give a shift will be able to select a CVT. The U.S.-spec Crosstrek is scheduled to debut next week at the New York Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2nyyVDX
MG considering new roadster
MG's reputation is based on fun, sporty roadsters, yet the company only manufactures hatchbacks and SUVs. That will soon change, according to company officials, and we could see a new MG convertible in the not-too-distant future. http://bit.ly/2nN4ueL