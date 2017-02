Audi tops Consumer Reports brand rankings; FCA brands at bottom

The top five brands still include Porsche, BMW, Lexus and Subaru, though their relative rankings have shuffled a bit.

Audi has earned the top spot in Consumer Reports' annual brand rankings , holding the lead for the second year in a row.The following brands include Porsche, BMW, Lexus and Subaru, all familiar from last year's top five , though the Japanese marques have moved down as Porsche and BMW rose to second and third, respectively."This year Chrysler, Acura, Infiniti, and Cadillac were the most upwardly mobile," CR says. "Chrysler rose seven places, and the other three brands each moved up six places compared with last year."The magazine ranked Tesla as the top American brand, based on high scores for its only two models. Chrysler also only offers just two models, the 300 and Pacifica, which achieved some of the highest average road-test scores but failed to earn a 'recommended' title.Unfortunately for FCA, Fiat remained at the bottom of the list and Jeep was rated the second-worst brand. Mitsubishi, Land Rover and Dodge completed the bottom five positions.The rankings are based on average scores from road tests, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.