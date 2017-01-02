New Audi RS5 to debut in Geneva?

  • Updated March 3, 2017, 2:39 pm
  •         by Justin King

A turbocharged V6 is rumored to replace the previous V8, presumably increasing output despite its smaller displacement.

Audi is reportedly preparing to reveal the new RS5 next week in Geneva.

The high-performance street-legal coupe is expected to make its global debut hand-in-hand with the RS5 DTM race car, according to GTSpirit.

Previous reports speculate the next-generation RS5 will be equipped with a smaller displacement engine, dropping its naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8 to make room for a twin-turbocharged V6.

The smaller 3.0-liter mill will undoubtedly deliver more power than the larger V8, potentially topping 480 horsepower (up from 450) and 400 pound-feet of torque (up from 317). For reference, the latest Porsche Panamera 4S' 2.9-liter V6 boasts 440 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque.

One rumor claims the new RS5's new V6 will benefit from an electric compressor to provide boost from idle, potentially mitigating or eliminating turbo lag while the exhaust-driven turbos spool up.

The GTSpirit report expects the new RS5 to shed a few hundred pounds. If so, buyers should expect to reach 62 mph in around four seconds.

Additional details could surface ahead of the alleged March 7 unveiling event.

