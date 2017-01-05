Audi teases Android-powered infotainment for Q8 Sport concept

Deep Android integration allows apps such as Google Maps to present information on Audi's 'virtual cockpit' instrument display.

Audi has released a few more teaser images for its Android-powered infotainment platform

The Q8 Sport concept is the first Audi model to be presented with fully integrated Android. Google's mobile OS has been adapted to serve as the central platform for automotive user interfaces, stepping beyond Android Auto's current function as a skin-deep display projection from a connected smartphone.

Like Android Auto, the new product allows drivers to access popular apps via the center infotainment display. Deeper integration also allows information to be presented on Audi's 'virtual cockpit' instrument display -- directly in the driver's field of view.

"This marks the first time the new services have been fully integrated into Audi's brand specific infotainment system," the company says.

Audi will continue to use its own HERE-based mapping platform for the default navigation app. Importantly, however, users can choose to navigate with Google Maps instead.

Audi and other automakers have been working on such technology for many years. The latest photos likely reveal how the company's brand-specific customization will look when it makes its official production debut in the near future.