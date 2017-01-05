Audi teases Android-powered infotainment for Q8 Sport concept

  • May 16, 2017, 3:47 pm
  • May 16, 2017, 3:47 pm
  •         by Justin King

Deep Android integration allows apps such as Google Maps to present information on Audi's 'virtual cockpit' instrument display.

Audi has released a few more teaser images for its Android-powered infotainment platform

The Q8 Sport concept is the first Audi model to be presented with fully integrated Android. Google's mobile OS has been adapted to serve as the central platform for automotive user interfaces, stepping beyond Android Auto's current function as a skin-deep display projection from a connected smartphone.

Like Android Auto, the new product allows drivers to access popular apps via the center infotainment display. Deeper integration also allows information to be presented on Audi's 'virtual cockpit' instrument display -- directly in the driver's field of view.

"This marks the first time the new services have been fully integrated into Audi's brand specific infotainment system," the company says.

Audi will continue to use its own HERE-based mapping platform for the default navigation app. Importantly, however, users can choose to navigate with Google Maps instead.

RELATED CARS
2018 Audi Q7
2018 Audi Q3
2018 Audi R8 Spyder
2018 Audi A8
2018 Audi R8
2017 Audi TTS Coupe
2017 Audi A7
2016 Audi S7
2017 Audi S8
2017 Audi Q5

Audi and other automakers have been working on such technology for many years. The latest photos likely reveal how the company's brand-specific customization will look when it makes its official production debut in the near future.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Nevada adds more 80-mile-per-hour Interstate

Nevada has approved increased speed limits along a stretch of Interstate 80 running between Winnemucca and Fernley (northeast of Reno) to 80 miles per hour. The existing limit is already 75 miles per hour, making this a rather small increase, Jalopnik reports.   http://bit.ly/2qOfEVd

 1h

Exomotive unleashes Miata-based buggy

Exomotive wants Miata owners to go off-road. The American company offers a kit that bundles all the parts required to turn a first- or second-generation Mazda Miata into a buggy with over a foot of ground clearance.   http://bit.ly/2rlQREM

 4h

Karma Revero on its way to showrooms

The first examples of the Karma Revero are headed to showrooms. Born from the ashes of the Fisker Karma, the plug-in hybrid sedan carries a base price of $130,000 before incentives are factored in.   

 5h

Next Mercedes CLA to get fastback design?

The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will get a fastback-like design inspired by the AMG GT concept, according to Automotive News. The new look will help the CLA stand out from the upcoming A-Class Sedan, which will be one of eight Mercedes compacts.   

 6h

LS2-powered BMW 2 Series is happy sideways

A tuning shop in Latvia has built a V8-powered BMW 2 Series for a Qatari racing team. Named F22 Eurofighter, the coupe uses a 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the General Motors parts bin and tuned to make 820 horsepower.   http://bit.ly/2rltSd2

 7h

BMW to install 100 EV charging stations in Seattle

BMW's ReachNow division will install 100 electric vehicle charging stations across Seattle, Washington. The first 20 stations were installed at the Woodland Park Zoo. The plan aims to more than double the number of fast-charging stations in Seattle.   

 8h

This is the last Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Rolls-Royce has ended production of the Phantom Drophead Coupe. The final example is a one-off model with a special paint job, according to Motor1. It's for sale in Saudi Arabia for the princely sum of roughly $500,000.   

 9h

BMW M3 made out of Legos needs your support

A fan has built a replica of the original BMW M3 using only Legos. It features opening parts, hinged front seats, a realistic-looking dashboard, and an engine that's easily removable. The kit needs 10,000 supporters before Lego will consider it for production.   http://lego.build/2qLXp2G

 10h

BMW Z4 successor won't get Z5 name

One of BMW's top executives has revealed the company's next roadster won't be called Z5. "There's no such thing [as a Z5]," said BMW Americas boss Ludwig Willisch in an interview with AutoGuide. Instead, the model will likely retain the Z4 nameplate.   

 11h

New French president gets DS 7 Crossback

Peugeot's DS division has built a 7 Crossback specifically for Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year old French president. It gets a handful of minor aesthetic updates like specific emblems on both ends, and odds are it's like fitted with some kind of armor.   

 12h