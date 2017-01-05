Audi teases Android-powered infotainment for Q8 Sport concept

Most Discussed
Nevada adds more 80-mile-per-hour Interstate
Nevada has approved increased speed limits along a stretch of Interstate 80 running between Winnemucca and Fernley (northeast of Reno) to 80 miles per hour. The existing limit is already 75 miles per hour, making this a rather small increase, Jalopnik reports. http://bit.ly/2qOfEVd
Exomotive unleashes Miata-based buggy
Exomotive wants Miata owners to go off-road. The American company offers a kit that bundles all the parts required to turn a first- or second-generation Mazda Miata into a buggy with over a foot of ground clearance. http://bit.ly/2rlQREM
Next Mercedes CLA to get fastback design?
The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLA will get a fastback-like design inspired by the AMG GT concept, according to Automotive News. The new look will help the CLA stand out from the upcoming A-Class Sedan, which will be one of eight Mercedes compacts.
LS2-powered BMW 2 Series is happy sideways
A tuning shop in Latvia has built a V8-powered BMW 2 Series for a Qatari racing team. Named F22 Eurofighter, the coupe uses a 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the General Motors parts bin and tuned to make 820 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2rltSd2
BMW to install 100 EV charging stations in Seattle
BMW's ReachNow division will install 100 electric vehicle charging stations across Seattle, Washington. The first 20 stations were installed at the Woodland Park Zoo. The plan aims to more than double the number of fast-charging stations in Seattle.
This is the last Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
Rolls-Royce has ended production of the Phantom Drophead Coupe. The final example is a one-off model with a special paint job, according to Motor1. It's for sale in Saudi Arabia for the princely sum of roughly $500,000.
BMW M3 made out of Legos needs your support
A fan has built a replica of the original BMW M3 using only Legos. It features opening parts, hinged front seats, a realistic-looking dashboard, and an engine that's easily removable. The kit needs 10,000 supporters before Lego will consider it for production. http://lego.build/2qLXp2G
BMW Z4 successor won't get Z5 name
One of BMW's top executives has revealed the company's next roadster won't be called Z5. "There's no such thing [as a Z5]," said BMW Americas boss Ludwig Willisch in an interview with AutoGuide. Instead, the model will likely retain the Z4 nameplate.