Audi still working on A3 four-door coupe?

The additional variant is expected to be aimed squarely at the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

Audi is reportedly pushing forward with rumored development plans for a new A3 variant that will take the shape of a so-called "four-door coupe."

The new additional is expected to be introduced for the next-generation A3, joining the existing hatchback, sedan and Sportback editions.

The redesigned A3 family will be complete by the end of the decade, according to Auto Express. The four-door coupe is said to be a high priority as Audi attempts to build a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

Styling is expected to be consistent with the other A3 models out front, but take a shape similar to the Audi TT Sportback concept (pictured) that first appeared in Paris a few years ago. All of the next-generation A3 variants are said to be due for a larger grille, reshaped bumpers and new LED headlights, though the changes will likely be evolutionary from the current model.

The A3 coupe could arrive as the company expands its advanced semi-autonomous driving technology across the range.

Image by Ronan Glon.