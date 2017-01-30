Audi still working on A3 four-door coupe?

  • Updated January 30, 2017, 2:18 pm
  •         by Justin King

The additional variant is expected to be aimed squarely at the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

Audi is reportedly pushing forward with rumored development plans for a new A3 variant that will take the shape of a so-called "four-door coupe."

The new additional is expected to be introduced for the next-generation A3, joining the existing hatchback, sedan and Sportback editions.

The redesigned A3 family will be complete by the end of the decade, according to Auto Express. The four-door coupe is said to be a high priority as Audi attempts to build a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

Styling is expected to be consistent with the other A3 models out front, but take a shape similar to the Audi TT Sportback concept (pictured) that first appeared in Paris a few years ago. All of the next-generation A3 variants are said to be due for a larger grille, reshaped bumpers and new LED headlights, though the changes will likely be evolutionary from the current model.

Get More Car Info

The A3 coupe could arrive as the company expands its advanced semi-autonomous driving technology across the range.

Image by Ronan Glon.

RELATED CONTENT
Review: 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
Review: 2009 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 15h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 16h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h