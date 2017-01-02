Audi Super Bowl ad tugs at dad's heartstrings

A father-daughter relationship provides an emotional vignette.

There's plenty of racing in Audi's Super Bowl ad, but the S5 at the end is barely in it. Instead, the spot, titled "Daughter," centers around a father cheering on his daughter as she competes in a soapbox derby-style race.

The girl is talented, dispatching several boy racers to win the downhill. All the while, the proud dad narrates. "What do I tell my daughter," he wonders. "Do I tell her that her grandpa is worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her talent, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued less than every man she ever meets? Or do I tell her something different?"

Marked with the hashtag #DriveProgress, it's clearly meant to speak to families raising girls in a potentially hostile political climate. It's a message anyone with a child can identify with, and also fitting or even promoted by topics that have pervaded the news in recent months.

The commercial is scheduled to air during the Patriots versus Falcons game tonight but you can see it in the video below right now.