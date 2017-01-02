Audi Super Bowl ad tugs at dad's heartstrings

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
BMW recalls older models with Takata airbags
BMW is recalling 230,000 older models that might have been equipped with defective Takata airbag inflators at some point in their lifetime. The list of affected models includes the first-generation X5, the E46-series 3 Series, and the E39-series 5 Series.
200,000 users deleted Uber
Over 200,000 users deleted the Uber application as a result of the #DeleteUber campaign on social media platforms. The campaign started after Uber turned off surge pricing to and from the JFK airport in the middle of a taxi strike to protest President Trump's visa ban. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has since left Trump's advisory board. http://bit.ly/2jR4FT1