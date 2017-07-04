Audi teases E-tron Sportback concept for Shanghai debut

  • April 17, 2017, 4:06 pm
  • Apr 17, 2017, 4:06 pm
  •         by Justin King

The teaser sketches appear to show a new all-electric crossover with a sporty coupe-like profile.

Audi has released a few teaser images for the E-tron Sportback concept, scheduled to make its official debut later this week in Shanghai.

One image shows Audi design boss March Lichte uncovering a razor-thin LED headlight, while four rings can be seen glowing through the veil in the center of the grille.

Other sketches suggest the E-tron Sportback is an all-electric crossover with a sporty coupe-like profile. It is presented as a design study, rather than a confirmed-for-production concept, though the general idea seems to mesh with Volkswagen Group's EV strategy.

Audi is expected to initially follow through with the more tame E-tron Quattro for its first volume-focused electric crossover. Rumors suggest a smaller crossover, sports car and compact model are all under consideration as the company ponders its next move in the electric segment.

More details of the Sportback EV and Audi's EV strategy will presumably surface in Shanghai.

