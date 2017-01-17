Audi to build five new E-tron models in China by 2022

The Audi A6 L e-tron is the first locally produced plug-in hybrid model, while the Q7 e-tron will be imported.

Audi has outlined plans to expand its joint venture with China's FAW Group, forecasting increasing demand for electrified vehicles in the world's largest automotive market.

The 10-year plan will significantly increase Audi's locally-produced product portfolio and expand into new segments, including electric vehicles. FAW VW factories will produce no less than five new E-tron models for the Chinese market in the next five years.

The Audi A6 L e-tron will be Audi's first locally-produced plug-in hybrid, followed by the Q7 e-tron as an import model. Eventually, the lineup will include at least two pure battery-powered EVs with ranges of more than 311 miles.

"In the past 29 years, Audi and the FAW Group have written Chinese automotive history. Together we have established the premium market in China and have continuously advanced its development," says Audi chief Rupert Stadler. "Now we are once again setting a historic milestone by enhancing our successful partnership with a strong roadmap for the coming decade."

Such joint ventures have attracted increased attention in recent months, thanks to President-elect Donald Trump. China essentially requires foreign automakers to partner with a Chinese automaker and build cars locally to gain a foothold in the market.