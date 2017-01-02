Audi to show 600hp RS Q8 concept in Geneva?
by Ronan Glon
Audi's X6 M rival is beginning to take shape.
The star of the Audi stand at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show will be a powerful crossover-coupe designed to hit the track, according to a recent report.
British magazine Autocar
reports the company's Audi Sport division has turned the Q8 Concept
(pictured) that debuted last month in Detroit into a hot rod. Power comes from a revised version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine currently found under the hood of the S8 plus
. That means the Q8 boasts 605 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
The eight-cylinder spins all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system, according to officials who spoke to Autocar
. The behemoth sprints from zero to 60 mph in under five seconds.
Like all RS models, the Q8 is expected to receive comprehensive steering, brake, and suspension enhancements that make it sharper to drive. A full body kit will complement the extra power.
The RS Q8 won't remain a concept for long. Insiders suggest it's a preview of a production model aimed right at the BMW X6 M and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe. If the rumor is accurate, the RS Q8 will take Audi into a segment it's never competed in before when it arrives in showrooms.
Fans of fast Audis won't be disappointed in Switzerland. The RS Q8 hasn't been confirmed yet, but we know that Audi will present an upgraded RS 3 Sportback
with a 400-horsepower five-cylinder engine stuffed between the front fenders.Photo by Brian Williams.