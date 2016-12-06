Audi V2I traffic-light alerts to launch in Las Vegas

The feature will be available for the latest A4, Q7 and Allroad models.

Audi has announced plans to launch its first production vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) system in Las Vegas.

The initial implementation will simply focus on traffic light status, allowing the vehicle to receive real-time information monitoring the status of a traffic light via the integrated 4G LTE data connection.

Included in the Audi Connect Prime technology suite, Traffic Light Information displays the remaining time until the signal changes to green. Status information is presented in the center of the instrument cluster and the optional head-up display, allowing drivers to relax rather than keep their eyes glued to the light for a potentially lengthy red cycle.

"In the future, it may be possible to integrate information from these advanced traffic management systems into vehicle start/stop features, navigation systems to optimize routing, and predictive services such as presenting the driver with a speed recommendation designed to maximize the number of green lights one can make in sequence," Audi says.

The service will launch in December for select A4, A4 Allroad and Q7 models manufactured after June 1, 2015, and equipped with an active Connect Prime subscription.

The company has not disclosed launch timing for other markets in the US.