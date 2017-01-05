Audi, Volvo preview Android-powered infotainment systems

  • May 15, 2017, 1:43 pm
  • May 15, 2017, 1:43 pm
  •         by Justin King

The vehicle-optimized Android OS will arrive on next-generation models from both brands.

Google is ready to reveal the first Android-powered vehicle infotainment systems, previewed first by Audi and Volvo.
Many vehicles already offer support for Android Auto, a smartphone integration technology that essentially projects a vehicle-optimized interface from a connected mobile device.

The systems built by Audi and Volvo represent Google's deeper dive into the automotive industry. The search company has customized its software to run as the core operating system for built-in infotainment systems, allowing drivers to benefit from Android features without necessarily connecting a mobile device.

"That means your car's built-in infotainment system could allow you to control your air conditioning, sunroof, and windows, find the nearest restaurant with Google Maps, listen to Spotify or NPR, or just ask your Google Assistant for help—even when you leave your phone behind," Google says.

More details are expected to be announced later this week at Google's I/O conference.
Now

First take: 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2

"The steering has more life than one might expect, and the challenge of getting around quickly came down to more than just aiming at the right spot in the ruts and letting the wheels fall into place."
  http://bit.ly/2rk7d0S

 2m

Investor-activist pressures GM to split stock

Activist and billionaire investor David Einhorn is trying to rally fellow GM shareholders to put pressure on the automaker to split its stock as a means to end what he sees as price stagnation. The Detroit Free Press reports that Einhorn wants GM to create two classes of stock--one that will reward dividend-seekers and one that will pay off better if share prices grow.   http://on.freep.com/2qKqz1T

 53m

Obese motorists more likely to die in a crash

Obese drivers are 78 percent more likely to die in a car crash than motorists of normal weight. Researchers are building fatter crash test dummies to better study the link between obesity and injuries.   http://bit.ly/2qIdqq3

 4h

Amazon announces Le Mans documentary

Amazon Prime has announced a documentary about the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Named Racing is Everything, the series explores the history of the race since the first edition was held in 1923. It will air exclusively on Amazon's streaming service on June 9.   http://bit.ly/2rhE2LO

 5h

This is what the 2018 Kia Stinger sounds like

A Youtuber has captured the 2018 Kia Stinger's exhaust note. The twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 heard revving makes 365 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque.   http://bit.ly/2rhi8Z8

 6h

Formula 1: the latest rankings

With 161 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari is in second place with 153 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 104 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 98, 63, and 49 points, respectively.   

 7h

Volvo XC20 in the works

Volvo has all but confirmed it's developing an entry-level crossover named XC20. It will ride on the company's modular CMF platform, and it will use the upcoming 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine.   

 8h

Lotus Evora upgraded with Tesla S drivetrain

A company named OnPoint Dyno and Race Service has built an electric Lotus Evora named Blue Lightning. Its 460-horsepower drivetrain comes from a Tesla Model S, and it stores electricity in a pair of battery packs sourced from the Chevrolet Volt.   http://bit.ly/2qIhMOj

 9h

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes-AMG pilot Lewis Hamilton won this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished not far behind Hamilton, while fellow AMG driver Valtteri Bottas dropped out of the race.   

 10h

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 gets Mansory makeover

Tuner Mansory has released a full upgrade package for the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. The SUV gets a full body kit, a custom-designed interior, and an 840-horsepower evolution of the stock model's twin-turbocharged V8 engine.   

 11h