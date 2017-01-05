Audi, Volvo preview Android-powered infotainment systems

The vehicle-optimized Android OS will arrive on next-generation models from both brands.

Google is ready to reveal the first Android-powered vehicle infotainment systems, previewed first by Audi and Volvo.Many vehicles already offer support for Android Auto, a smartphone integration technology that essentially projects a vehicle-optimized interface from a connected mobile device.The systems built by Audi and Volvo represent Google's deeper dive into the automotive industry. The search company has customized its software to run as the core operating system for built-in infotainment systems, allowing drivers to benefit from Android features without necessarily connecting a mobile device."That means your car's built-in infotainment system could allow you to control your air conditioning, sunroof, and windows, find the nearest restaurant with Google Maps, listen to Spotify or NPR, or just ask your Google Assistant for help—even when you leave your phone behind," Google says.More details are expected to be announced later this week at Google's I/O conference.