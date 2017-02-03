Audi warns dealers to prepare for a market dominated by EVs

"You're going to be looking at a marketplace ... where for 30 or 40 some brands their entire business is going to be battery-electric vehicles," Audi of America president Scott Keogh said at a recent summit.

Audi has warned dealers to begin preparing now for an automotive market dominated by electric vehicles.

Speaking to dealers gathered at a JD Power automotive summit ahead of the NADA convention in New Orleans, Audi of America president Scott Keogh said "the technology ... is moving at a staggering pace" and EVs will soon deliver 400-500 miles of range, eliminating range anxiety, according to quotes published by WardsAuto.

"You're going to be looking at a marketplace in the next seven, eight, nine, 10 years where for 30 or 40 some brands their entire business is going to be battery-electric vehicles," he added.

Echoing earlier warnings, Keogh said dealers will have to adapt to survive with less revenue from service as electric vehicles have fewer parts to repair or replace. The executive suggests dealers should start looking at alternative products and services, such as home charging hardware.

"These cars are going to have to be fixed less," he warned. "But you're going to have a host of opportunities around the battery and helping the customer in their home."

Recent reports suggest Audi is fighting to lead Volkswagen Group's electric development surge. The luxury division is also expected to place a third of its own research-and-development budget into EVs, autonomous systems and digital services.