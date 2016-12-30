Audi working on electric Q3 with e-Golf power?

  • Updated December 30, 2016, 1:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

If the rumors are accurate, the battery-powered Q3 will be Audi's first mass-produced EV.

The next generation of the Q3 crossover could be Audi's first full-production electric vehicle.

British magazine Auto Express has learned the German brand is developing a battery-powered version of the next-gen Q3 fitted with the same drivetrain found in the Volkswagen e-Golf. That means power will be provided by a 35.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that zaps the front wheels through a compact electric motor.

The recently-revised 2017 e-Golf is capable of driving for up to 124 miles on a single charge, and it hits 60 mph from a standstill in 9.6 seconds. Audi could tweak the drivetrain to improve both figures. The optional quick charger that gives the e-Golf an 80-percent charge in under an hour will most likely come standard on the Q3.

Insiders explain fitting the next Q3 with the e-Golf's drivetrain is a relatively straight-forward and cost-effective process because the crossover will shift to Volkswagen's modular MQB platform. The architecture will also make it lighter than the current model and sharper to drive.

  • Audi Q3

  • MSRP

    $31,800

    MPG

    20/28

    city / hwy

Get More Car Info

The next-generation Audi Q3 will debut either late next year or in early 2018, so we might not see it on our shores until the 2019 model year. If the rumors of an electric model are true, it will fight in the same segment as Tesla's long-rumored, Model 3-based compact crossover.

Note: Audi RS Q3 performance pictured.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h