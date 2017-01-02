Automakers ask Trump to review 2025 mpg mandate

  • Updated February 13, 2017, 11:29 am
  •         by Justin King

Executives from 18 major automakers sent a letter asking the Trump administration restore a mid-term review before the targets are finalized.

Major automakers have ramped up their lobbying effort to reverse the Obama administration's last-minute move to finalize tighter fuel-efficiency targets for 2025.


The companies sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for his administration to restore a mid-term review period extending through April 2018, giving the Environmental Protection Agency -- now under new leadership -- more time to make a decision on the higher corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standard.

"As recently as late last fall, EPA assured us that the [mid-term review] would not result in a final determination before the next administration came into office," the letter claims, according to excerpts published by Bloomberg.

Automakers have argued that low gasoline prices and a related shift in consumer tastes toward crossovers and SUVs could make it unrealistic to hit a CAFE target above 50 mpg.

"We are committed to continued gains in fuel efficiency and carbon reduction," the letter added. "At the same time, ignoring consumer preferences and market realities will drive up costs for buyers and threaten future production levels."

The request was signed by executives from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, General Motors, along with foreign automakers Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen, among others.
  

