Autonomous vehicles: Are they in traffic with you?

  • Updated December 15, 2016, 12:54 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd

It is a complicated legal landscape.

Since Uber expanded its autonomous pilot program into San Francisco this week, the safety and reliability (not to mention the legality) of self-driving cars has come roaring back into the spotlight.


For many Americans, the complications presented by the operation of autonomous vehicle programs are largely academic. But for residents of several states, the issue is very real.

So, where and to what degree are autonomous cars legal? Here's the latest, courtesy of the National Council of State Legislators:

California
California comes first alphabetically and, conveniently, in relevance to recent news. State law allows for the testing and operation of autonomous vehicles provided operators obtain a permit before deploying them without a driver.

That provision is central to the Uber kerfuffle currently playing out in San Francisco.

Florida
If you're a car enthusiast, you know just about anything is legal in Florida.

It's no surprise then that the operation of autonomous vehicles is allowed in Florida provided the operator is licensed and insured and the vehicle meets all applicable safety requirements. That's more than you can say for plenty of non-autonomous cars you'll find on Craigslist down there.

Louisiana
A law has been passed to define autonomous vehicles as they pertain to the state's Highway Regulatory Act, which seems to be a bit of a work-in-progress. Still, this framework allows for future provisions that will define the legality of autonomous vehicle operation in the state.

Michigan
The home of the domestic auto industry was in the news just last week after a series of bills passed making it legal to operate autonomous vehicles outside of a testing environment (which was the previous restriction).

Nevada
This is another one that should come as no surprise to the observant follower of automotive tech, as several outfits who are involved in developing autonomous vehicles are operating in the Las Vegas area. Operation of autonomous vehicles is legal in the state, provided the vehicles meet all required safety standards (a common refrain).

North Dakota
The less-touristy Dakota has authorized studies to explore autonomous driving, but has not legalized it.

Tennessee
The Volunteer State allows autonomous vehicles to be operated on public roads but requires that they undergo a state certification process.

Utah
Utah has authorized a state-sponsored connected vehicle testing program, however the operation of self-driving vehicles has not yet been legalized.

Virginia
Virginia does not have a provision for public operation of autonomous vehicles, but does have allowances for testing programs being conducted by educational institutions.

Washington, DC
The District of Columbia allows the operation of autonomous vehicles, provided they are converted from late-model automobiles and there is an operator on-board to take control in the event of a complication.

Arizona and Massachusetts
These two states took a different tack. Autonomous driving has been approved in Arizona and Massachusetts by executive order rather than by law. Both states have established working groups responsible for approving manufacturers/organizations who which to engage in development of autonomous technology.

Closing thoughts
Being absent from this list does not mean a given state has banned the operation of autonomous cars. There's a grey area between something not being illegal and being expressly codified (see, for examples, states where motorcycle lane-splitting is not expressly prohibited, but is not written into state law either).

In addition, there are several more states (Georgia, New Jersey, New York and Ohio, among others) currently evaluating legislation to regulate the future operation of self-driving vehicles.

RELATED CONTENT
Seven interesting facts about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
First drive: 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300
Volvo pledges zero-fatality cars by 2020
Review: 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC Coupe
First drive: 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4Matic [Review]
Review: 2014 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC [Review]
A 360 degree tour of Volvo's safety tech
Look ma, no hands: Research group predicts most cars to be self-driving by 2040
BMW previews laser-based headlamps in Vision ConnectedDrive concept
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h