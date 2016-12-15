Autonomous vehicles: Are they in traffic with you?

It is a complicated legal landscape.
Since Uber expanded its autonomous pilot program
into San Francisco this week, the safety and reliability (not to mention the legality
) of self-driving cars has come roaring back into the spotlight.
For many Americans, the complications presented by the operation of autonomous vehicle programs are largely academic. But for residents of several states, the issue is very real.
So, where and to what degree are autonomous cars legal? Here's the latest, courtesy of the National Council of State Legislators
:California
California comes first alphabetically and, conveniently, in relevance to recent news. State law allows for the testing and operation of autonomous vehicles provided operators obtain a permit before deploying them without a driver.
That provision is central to the Uber kerfuffle currently playing out in San Francisco.Florida
If you're a car enthusiast, you know just about anything is legal in Florida.
It's no surprise then that the operation of autonomous vehicles is allowed in Florida provided the operator is licensed and insured and the vehicle meets all applicable safety requirements. That's more than you can say for plenty of non-autonomous cars you'll find on Craigslist down there.Louisiana
A law has been passed to define autonomous vehicles as they pertain to the state's Highway Regulatory Act, which seems to be a bit of a work-in-progress. Still, this framework allows for future provisions that will define the legality of autonomous vehicle operation in the state.Michigan
The home of the domestic auto industry was in the news just last week after a series of bills passed making it legal
to operate autonomous vehicles outside of a testing environment (which was the previous restriction).Nevada
This is another one that should come as no surprise to the observant follower of automotive tech, as several outfits who are involved in developing autonomous vehicles are operating in the Las Vegas area. Operation of autonomous vehicles is legal in the state, provided the vehicles meet all required safety standards (a common refrain).North Dakota
The less-touristy Dakota has authorized studies to explore autonomous driving, but has not legalized it.Tennessee
The Volunteer State allows autonomous vehicles to be operated on public roads but requires that they undergo a state certification process.Utah
Utah has authorized a state-sponsored connected vehicle testing program, however the operation of self-driving vehicles has not yet been legalized.Virginia
Virginia does not have a provision for public operation of autonomous vehicles, but does have allowances for testing programs being conducted by educational institutions.Washington, DC
The District of Columbia allows the operation of autonomous vehicles, provided they are converted from late-model automobiles and there is an operator on-board to take control in the event of a complication. Arizona and Massachusetts
These two states took a different tack. Autonomous driving has been approved in Arizona and Massachusetts by executive order rather than by law. Both states have established working groups responsible for approving manufacturers/organizations who which to engage in development of autonomous technology. Closing thoughts
Being absent from this list does not mean a given state has banned the operation of autonomous cars. There's a grey area between something not being illegal and being expressly codified (see, for examples, states where motorcycle lane-splitting is not expressly prohibited, but is not written into state law either).
In addition, there are several more states (Georgia, New Jersey, New York and Ohio, among others) currently evaluating legislation to regulate the future operation of self-driving vehicles.