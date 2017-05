Pay-per-ride autonomous cars to dominate transport by 2030?

You may not own a car by 2030.

Autonomous vehicles aren't even legal to test drive in the majority of U.S. states, but a new report suggests that virtually all passenger miles (95 percent) will be traveled in self-driving vehicles within 13-years.Those numbers come from the think tank RethinkX, which recently published a report on the impact of on-demand autonomous electric vehicles owned by fleets. Although difficult to believe based on where we stand now, RethinkX's data shows that the financial implications of autonomous vehicles will be too great for conventional vehicles to survive much beyond the mid-2020s.According to the report's analysis, autonomous vehicles will be up to ten times cheaper to operate than conventional vehicles. Without the need to pay a driver, and with extremely low maintenance and insurance costs, the economics of robot car fleets owned by ride-sharing companies could be particularly compelling. Such drastic per-mile savings could prompt people to abandoned their personally-owned cars and trucks in droves, the report suggests. As a result, the number of vehicles on American roads could decrease for 247 million to 44 million.In order to support that mass exodus from conventional vehicles, existing companies like Uber and Lyft, along with new companies not even established yet, will invest trillions of dollars in the so-called "transport-as-a-service" (TaaS) business model. That fierce competition will continue to drive down the cost of transportation. Eventually transportation could become free as companies offer advertising deals and other offers (buy a ticket to the ball game and get a free robotic taxi to the stadium).Public transportation could also see a radical shift. Instead of owning and operating a large fleet of buses and other vehicles, municipalities could switch to ride sharing services, cutting out most overhead costs. The study also predicts cities might offer free autonomous transportation as a way to increase accessibility to jobs, schools and health care.As a result of that dramatic drop in transportation costs, the average American family would save about $5,600 per year. While not unlike the deflationary pressures expected to accompany the rise in automation across the board, the automotive industry could be particularly hard hit. About 70 percent fewer vehicles would be produced every year, sending ripple effects throughout the entire car business. Manufacturers, dealers and even insurance companies could be forced out of business.And since future autonomous vehicles are expected to be electric, the oil industry could start to decline as soon as 2021. Oil demand is predicted to peak at 100 million barrels per day by 2020 and then drop down to 70 million barrels per day by 2030. Prices could crash to $25 per barrel.Moreover, those cheap oil prices would make it economically unviable for the U.S. to produce most of its oil, at least at current drilling costs. Some expensive infrastructure like the Keystone XL and North Dakota Access pipelines will eventually be abandoned, according to the study.Although difficult for the economy to absorb, the phasing out of oil end concerns over co2-induced climate change. The TaaS business model would reduce energy demand by 80 percent and would cut tailpipe emissions by 90 percent.It's impossible to predict if RethinkX's vision of the future will come true, but we shouldn't have to wait long to find out.