Pay-per-ride autonomous cars to dominate transport by 2030?

  • May 15, 2017, 1:10 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

You may not own a car by 2030.

Autonomous vehicles aren't even legal to test drive in the majority of U.S. states, but a new report suggests that virtually all passenger miles (95 percent) will be traveled in self-driving vehicles within 13-years.
Those numbers come from the think tank RethinkX, which recently published a report on the impact of on-demand autonomous electric vehicles owned by fleets. Although difficult to believe based on where we stand now, RethinkX's data shows that the financial implications of autonomous vehicles will be too great for conventional vehicles to survive much beyond the mid-2020s.

According to the report's analysis, autonomous vehicles will be up to ten times cheaper to operate than conventional vehicles. Without the need to pay a driver, and with extremely low maintenance and insurance costs, the economics of robot car fleets owned by ride-sharing companies could be particularly compelling. Such drastic per-mile savings could prompt people to abandoned their personally-owned cars and trucks in droves, the report suggests. As a result, the number of vehicles on American roads could decrease for 247 million to 44 million.

In order to support that mass exodus from conventional vehicles, existing companies like Uber and Lyft, along with new companies not even established yet, will invest trillions of dollars in the so-called "transport-as-a-service" (TaaS) business model. That fierce competition will continue to drive down the cost of transportation. Eventually transportation could become free as companies offer advertising deals and other offers (buy a ticket to the ball game and get a free robotic taxi to the stadium).

Public transportation could also see a radical shift. Instead of owning and operating a large fleet of buses and other vehicles, municipalities could switch to ride sharing services, cutting out most overhead costs. The study also predicts cities might offer free autonomous transportation as a way to increase accessibility to jobs, schools and health care.

As a result of that dramatic drop in transportation costs, the average American family would save about $5,600 per year. While not unlike the deflationary pressures expected to accompany the rise in automation across the board, the automotive industry could be particularly hard hit. About 70 percent fewer vehicles would be produced every year, sending ripple effects throughout the entire car business. Manufacturers, dealers and even insurance companies could be forced out of business.

And since future autonomous vehicles are expected to be electric, the oil industry could start to decline as soon as 2021. Oil demand is predicted to peak at 100 million barrels per day by 2020 and then drop down to 70 million barrels per day by 2030. Prices could crash to $25 per barrel.

Moreover, those cheap oil prices would make it economically unviable for the U.S. to produce most of its oil, at least at current drilling costs. Some expensive infrastructure like the Keystone XL and North Dakota Access pipelines will eventually be abandoned, according to the study.

Although difficult for the economy to absorb, the phasing out of oil end concerns over co2-induced climate change. The TaaS business model would reduce energy demand by 80 percent and would cut tailpipe emissions by 90 percent.

It's impossible to predict if RethinkX's vision of the future will come true, but we shouldn't have to wait long to find out.
First take: 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2

"The steering has more life than one might expect, and the challenge of getting around quickly came down to more than just aiming at the right spot in the ruts and letting the wheels fall into place."
  http://bit.ly/2rk7d0S

 2m

Investor-activist pressures GM to split stock

Activist and billionaire investor David Einhorn is trying to rally fellow GM shareholders to put pressure on the automaker to split its stock as a means to end what he sees as price stagnation. The Detroit Free Press reports that Einhorn wants GM to create two classes of stock--one that will reward dividend-seekers and one that will pay off better if share prices grow.   http://on.freep.com/2qKqz1T

 53m

Obese motorists more likely to die in a crash

Obese drivers are 78 percent more likely to die in a car crash than motorists of normal weight. Researchers are building fatter crash test dummies to better study the link between obesity and injuries.   http://bit.ly/2qIdqq3

 4h

Amazon announces Le Mans documentary

Amazon Prime has announced a documentary about the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Named Racing is Everything, the series explores the history of the race since the first edition was held in 1923. It will air exclusively on Amazon's streaming service on June 9.   http://bit.ly/2rhE2LO

 5h

This is what the 2018 Kia Stinger sounds like

A Youtuber has captured the 2018 Kia Stinger's exhaust note. The twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 heard revving makes 365 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque.   http://bit.ly/2rhi8Z8

 6h

Formula 1: the latest rankings

With 161 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari is in second place with 153 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 104 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 98, 63, and 49 points, respectively.   

 7h

Volvo XC20 in the works

Volvo has all but confirmed it's developing an entry-level crossover named XC20. It will ride on the company's modular CMF platform, and it will use the upcoming 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine.   

 8h

Lotus Evora upgraded with Tesla S drivetrain

A company named OnPoint Dyno and Race Service has built an electric Lotus Evora named Blue Lightning. Its 460-horsepower drivetrain comes from a Tesla Model S, and it stores electricity in a pair of battery packs sourced from the Chevrolet Volt.   http://bit.ly/2qIhMOj

 9h

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes-AMG pilot Lewis Hamilton won this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished not far behind Hamilton, while fellow AMG driver Valtteri Bottas dropped out of the race.   

 10h

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 gets Mansory makeover

Tuner Mansory has released a full upgrade package for the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. The SUV gets a full body kit, a custom-designed interior, and an 840-horsepower evolution of the stock model's twin-turbocharged V8 engine.   

 11h