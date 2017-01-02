BAC to build single-seat Mono supercar in US?

The British niche automaker has established a US base to launch its North American push.
British boutique automaker Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has established a US base to help launch its North American expansion strategy.
Best known for the Mono, described as the world's only single-seat road-legal supercar, the company aims to establish itself as an Original Equipment Manufacturer in the important supercar market.
Sunny Sonoma, California will serve as home to BAC USA, allowing staff to commute to work in the open-top sports car nearly year round.
The company promises to establish an assembly factory in the US and expand its sales and maintenance services, adding up to 10 new dedicated dealers in the next 12 months. The factory will presumably focus on the Mono -- BAC's only model -- unless the company is working on a second offering for its US push.
"Our venture in the United States of America is born out of extensive industry research," said co-founder and development director Neill Briggs. "It's the biggest and most informed supercar territory in the world, which is why it's at the very top of our global sales strategy."
The current Mono is powered by a four-cylinder Mountune engine with more than 300 horsepower, launching the lightweight car to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.
