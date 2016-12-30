Dealer bait-and-switch prompts elderly golf-club beatdown

  • Updated December 30, 2016, 4:00 pm
  •         by Justin King

Responding to a mailed flyer, the suspect reportedly became enraged when he was told the prize required a car purchase.

An elderly man has been caught on video allegedly attacking employees at a Florida dealership over a promotion prize dispute.


Linsey Owens allegedly expected to get a prize that was highlighted in a mailed advertisement, according to a police report obtained by a local NBC affiliate. He is accused of becoming enraged and wielding a golf club after sales staff informed him that he would have to buy a vehicle to receive the prize.

The salesman who delivered the disappointing news allegedly suffered minor injuries, while Owens was charged with several counts of aggravated battery.

Many dealers have been criticized for using misleading advertisements and promotions to bring potential customers in the door, in some cases prompting enforcement action from the Federal Trade Commission. There is no indication that the advertising campaign that prompted the Florida incident ran afoul of the law, however.

"Details about special offers and promotions may be buried in the fine print, clicks away from online claims, may not be disclosed at all, or may not be disclosed until you get to the showroom or the finance office," the FTC warns in a general cautionary note for buyers. "But the law requires that if a dealer advertises discounts, prices, or special low payments, the ads must clearly explain the important details of the offers and how a buyer may qualify for them."





  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h