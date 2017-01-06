Bentley announces 700-hp Continental Supersports

  • Updated January 6, 2017, 12:29 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Supersports is the fastest, most powerful car Bentley has ever produced.

Bentley has unveiled the 2017 Continental Supersports, the fastest and most powerful car it has ever built.

The model is available as a coupe and as a convertible, and it's presented as the long-awaited follow-up to the original Continental Supersports introduced in 2009. This time around, it uses a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine tweaked to produce 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque, 79 horses and 160 pound-feet more than the 2009 model. The 12-cylinder spins all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The extra power sends the Continental Supersports from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, and on to a top speed of 209 mph. The convertible model performs the benchmark zero-to-60 sprint in 3.7 seconds, and it maxes out at 205 mph.

Engineers have revised the suspension to improve handling without compromising comfort, and fitted the Supersports with a torque vectoring system borrowed from the sold-out Continental GT3-R. Carbon ceramic brakes all around come standard.

The Supersports receives a carbon fiber body kit that includes a front splitter, a rear diffuser, hood vents, and a spoiler on the trunk lid. The exterior updates also include revised bumpers and dark-tinted lights on both ends, black chrome accents, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels.

Get More Car Info

Diamond-quilted Alcantara upholstery spruces up the interior. Buyers can choose whether they want wood or carbon fiber trim on the dashboard. Alternatively, they can work with Bentley's Mulliner division to create a unique car by customizing virtually all aspects of the cabin.

The Bentley Continental Supersports will go on sale in the coming weeks. Pricing information hasn't been announced yet.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h