Bentley announces 700-hp Continental Supersports

Bentley has unveiled the 2017 Continental Supersports, the fastest and most powerful car it has ever built.

The model is available as a coupe and as a convertible, and it's presented as the long-awaited follow-up to the original Continental Supersports introduced in 2009. This time around, it uses a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine tweaked to produce 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque, 79 horses and 160 pound-feet more than the 2009 model. The 12-cylinder spins all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The extra power sends the Continental Supersports from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, and on to a top speed of 209 mph. The convertible model performs the benchmark zero-to-60 sprint in 3.7 seconds, and it maxes out at 205 mph.

Engineers have revised the suspension to improve handling without compromising comfort, and fitted the Supersports with a torque vectoring system borrowed from the sold-out Continental GT3-R. Carbon ceramic brakes all around come standard.

The Supersports receives a carbon fiber body kit that includes a front splitter, a rear diffuser, hood vents, and a spoiler on the trunk lid. The exterior updates also include revised bumpers and dark-tinted lights on both ends, black chrome accents, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels.

Diamond-quilted Alcantara upholstery spruces up the interior. Buyers can choose whether they want wood or carbon fiber trim on the dashboard. Alternatively, they can work with Bentley's Mulliner division to create a unique car by customizing virtually all aspects of the cabin.

The Bentley Continental Supersports will go on sale in the coming weeks. Pricing information hasn't been announced yet.