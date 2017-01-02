Bentley shows new Bentayga Mulliner flagship package

The range topper boasts a champagne bottle cooler, unique 22-inch wheels and a two-tone color scheme.

Luxury SUV buyers who shrugged off the Bentley Bentayga as too mainstream now have a new package to choose from.

The Bentayga Mulliner now claims the title of "ultimate luxury SUV," receiving special enhancements from the company's in-house personalization division.

The flagship trim boasts several unique features including duo-tone paintwork, 22-inch wheels, a new veneer concept and a Mulliner bottle cooler to keep some Boërl & Kroff Brut bubbly chilled on the go.

"A special one-off example of the Bentayga Mulliner will be on the Bentley stand in Geneva next week, featuring a unique inlay to the front fascia depicting the stunning Monte Rosa mountain range in exquisite hand-crafted marquetry," the company says.

The exterior color theme is carried through to the two-tone interior, with front and rear seats finished in different tones. The hides feature unique embroidery and hand-applied contrast stitching.

Occupants can be swathed in their favorite music via a Naim for Bentley audio system, featuring no less than 20 individual speakers driven by a 1,950-watt amplifier.

Naturally, a wide range of additional customizations can be added. Options include a Linley Hamper with fine china cutlery, crockery and crystal glasses, while a Breitling Tourbillon clock machined from solid gold can be outfitted to the dash.

The Bentayga Mulliner will be available in "very limited numbers" beginning this spring.