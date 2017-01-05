Bentley open to launching more Bentayga variants

The first variants will arrive after the Bentayga receives a face-lift in 2019.

Currently, the Bentley Bentayga is offered with a 6.0-liter W12 engine or a turbodiesel V8. The British brand is open to expanding the lineup by introducing more variants of its first-ever SUV.

"Derivatives are important to us because you have to be the newest kid in town for customers," explained company CEO Wolfgang Durheimer in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

He explained launching new variants will help keep the Bentayga on top of its game when rivals like Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Maybach, and BMW finally break into the ultra-luxurious SUV segment. All four brands are scheduled to introduce a high-riding flagship before the end of the decade.

The first off-shoot could arrive when the Bentayga receives a mid-cycle face-lift in 2019. However, Durheimer stressed how many variants Bentley will ultimately offer hasn't been decided yet. Similarly, it's too early to say what form they will take.

Most of the options Bentley executives are looking at would take the Bentayga into a sportier direction. Notably, sources close to the company suggest a hot-rodded variant in the vein of the Continental GT3 R could be among the first derivatives launched.

Other options include a four-door coupe model with a fastback-like roof line, and a long-wheelbase Bentayga with an even more luxurious back seat.

Photos by Ronan Glon.