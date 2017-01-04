Bentley teases its most extreme model to date

  • Updated January 4, 2017, 2:14 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The mysterious new car will make its debut in March at the Geneva Auto Show.

Bentley has released a brief teaser video that previews its most extreme model to date.

The yet-unnamed car appears to be based on the Continental GT, a big coupe whose replacement is right around the corner. The video reveals it has been upgraded with carbon fiber air vents integrated into the hood, a large carbon fiber spoiler on the trunk lid, as well as massive disc brakes hidden behind new-look alloy wheels.

We doubt Bentley would go through the trouble of developing a new body kit for its most extreme model to date and not tweak the engine. It's safe to assume the coupe will hit 60 mph from a stop in under 3.9 seconds, a figure that will make it faster than the GT Speed.



What remains to be seen is how much additional power engineers can squeeze out of the 6.0-liter W12 found in the aforementioned GT Speed. It's currently rated at 633 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque.

Bentley's mysterious new car will debut online on Friday, and it will greet the public for the first time in March at the Geneva Auto Show. Stay tuned, we'll bring you full details as soon as they are available.

  

