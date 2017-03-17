Betrunken: BMW halts production after stoned workers collapse

  • Updated March 20, 2017, 2:58 pm
  •         by Justin King

Two workers reportedly cost the company more than $1 million due to overindulgence in alcohol and synthetic marijuana.

BMW has confirmed that it was forced to halt production in Munich earlier this month after two workers allegedly passed out from overindulgence in intoxicants.

A Bild report claims one of the workers had been drinking heavily, while another had been getting through the work day with a bit of help from amphetamines. Things allegedly took a turn for the worse after the pair found a partially smoked joint containing synthetic marijuana.

Both of the tailpipe assembly line workers are said to have collapsed before returning to their duties. One was reportedly sent to the medical clinic.

A BMW spokesperson claimed the incident interrupted production for around 40 minutes and cost the company a "five-figure" amount, though Bild's sources claim the losses likely exceed $1 million.

RELATED CARS
2017 BMW i3
2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
2016 BMW M6
2017 BMW i8
2015 BMW M5
2017 BMW M4 Convertible
2016 BMW M6 Convertible
2017 BMW M4
2017 BMW M3
2016 BMW X6 M

One workeris said to have been fired, while the other was transferred.

Now

2017 Honda Clarity FCV: Our Take

"If fuel cells are the distant future of motor vehicle propulsion, the Clarity (like the Toyota Mirai) is a big step in that direction. That it also passes for reasonable transportation is a huge bonus."   http://bit.ly/2nVT33n

 3h

BMW developing new engine for X3 M

The first-ever BMW X3 M will benefit from a new engine. Called S58 internally, the 3.0-liter straight-six will develop about 455 horsepower in its most basic state of tune thanks to a turbocharger and direct injection.    http://bit.ly/2nRy4Pj

 1d

Next Audi A8 to debut on July 11

Audi will introduce the new A8 on July 11 in Barcelona. The company's next flagship will be inspired by the Prologue concept introduced two years ago in Los Angeles.   

 1d

Tesla to raise Model S base price

The Tesla Model S will become more expensive next month after the company axes the base 60 and 60D variants. Starting on April 17, the base model will be the 75 model, which starts at $77,800.    

 1d

New Volkswagen Polo spied

Amateur spy shots have revealed the brand-new Volkswagen Polo well ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Built on the MQB platform, the sixth-gen Polo gets a sharper design and a much larger footprint.    http://bit.ly/2mCKSbb

 2d

Opel boss to keep position

Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann will keep his job after the Peugeot takeover, the company has revealed. Peugeot has made it clear that it will let Opel run itself instead of stepping in to call the shots.    

 2d

Opel planning flagship SUV

Opel has revealed it's developing a large, range-topping SUV. Expected to debut by the end of the year, the model is one of the seven cars engineers are currently working on.    

 2d

2017 Aston Martin DB11 reviewed

We take a spin in Aston Martin's latest DB11.   http://bit.ly/2mA5Mb0

 3d

Autopilot users now eligible for insurance discounts

An Ohio-based company named Root Insurance is giving discounts to Tesla owners who use the Autopilot system. The company cites NHTSA findings that show a 40-percent drop in accidents since Autopilot debuted.   http://bit.ly/2mzcldC

 3d

Spied: BMW i8 Spyder

Better late than never: BMW is finally testing the convertible version of the hybrid i8. Look for the model to break cover either late this year or early next year.    http://bit.ly/2nesGsD

 3d