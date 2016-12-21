Stepping up to the more powerful 540i brings the price up to $57,445, while the 540i xDrive fetches $59,745.
The extra cash is associated with an enhanced range of standard equipment including adaptive LED headlights, sport seats, Active Protection, Fatigue and Focus Alert, 18-inch double-spoke wheels and an Anthracite headliner.
The redesigned sport sedan is up to 137 pounds lighter than its predecessor, taking advantage of mixed-material construction with magnesium, aluminum and high-strength steel.
Following the January media event at the North American International Auto Show, the new 5-Series will quickly head to showrooms for a February 11 launch.
