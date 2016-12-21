By Justin King
BMW has announced US pricing and launch details for the 2017 5-Series ahead of its formal debut in Detroit.

The redesigned sedan will start at $52,195 (including $995 freight) for the 530i trim, which will become the new entry-level package. The MSRP represents an $1,000 over the current 528i base model. Opting for xDrive adds an extra $2,300.

Stepping up to the more powerful 540i brings the price up to $57,445, while the 540i xDrive fetches $59,745.

The extra cash is associated with an enhanced range of standard equipment including adaptive LED headlights, sport seats, Active Protection, Fatigue and Focus Alert, 18-inch double-spoke wheels and an Anthracite headliner.

The redesigned sport sedan is up to 137 pounds lighter than its predecessor, taking advantage of mixed-material construction with magnesium, aluminum and high-strength steel.

Following the January media event at the North American International Auto Show, the new 5-Series will quickly head to showrooms for a February 11 launch.

