BMW is making a handful of exceedingly minor changes to the 6 Series for the 2018 model year.The optional M Sport package now includes carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and on the center console, a feature previously available only on the range-topping M6. It also brings 20-inch two-tone M wheels wrapped by run-flat tires. Finally, Sonic Speed Blue metallic joins the palette of colors.There are no mechanical changes to report, meaning the lineup is broken down into two models named 640i and 650i, respectively. The 640i is powered by a 3.0-liter straight-six that delivers 315 horsepower, while the 650i benefits from a 4.4-liter V8 rated at 445 horsepower. Rear-wheel drive and an automatic transmission come standard, and BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system is offered at an extra cost.Pricing for the 2018 BMW 6 Series will be announced in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date.Nothing is official at this point, but we hear that 2018 will be the last model year for the current-generation 6 Series. An all-new model based on the platform that underpins the latest 5 Series is expected to make its debut late next year and arrive on our shores in time for the 2019 model.