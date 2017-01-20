BMW, Daimler consider further partnership for parts sourcing

  • Updated January 20, 2017, 3:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

The German rivals have maintained modest cooperation on component procurement for nearly a decade.

BMW and Daimler are reportedly considering a deeper partnership for parts sourcing.


The German rivals have maintained modest cooperation with component procurement for nearly a decade. The 2008 tie-up was focused on individual pieces that are typically never directly seen by owners, a strategy that maximizes each brand's individual identity.

'It's not been fully exploited; there are regular talks and we are discussing jointly purchasing more components," BMW purchasing head Markus Duesmann told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview, as quoted by Reuters.

Both companies also collaborated on hybrid powertrain development, but the project began to unravel in the wake of the 2008-2009 industry crisis.

Duesmann did not elaborate on what parts the two companies could purchase together. He did suggest BMW will need to purchase more software and consider other battery suppliers for upcoming electric vehicles.


  

