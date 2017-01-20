BMW design head steps down

  • Updated January 20, 2017, 11:39 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

BMW will need to hire a new head designer.

BMW has yet another vacancy to fill in its design department after Karim Habib, the brand's chief designer, has stepped down.

BMW has yet to confirm Habib's departure, but an inside company sourced confirmed to Automotive News Europe that the 46-year-old designer has resigned from the automaker. It's unknown at this time if Habib has secured another job with another automaker.

Habib started his career with BMW in 1998 and worked his way through a number of different interior and exterior design posts. In 2012 he was named as the head of BMW design. One of his most recent projects at the automaker was BMW's latest 7 Series sedan.

BMW's design department is currently navigating some rough waters, with Andres Warming (former design head of MINI) and Benoit Jacob (former lead designer for BMW's i subdivision) recently leaving the company. Neither position has been filled.

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h