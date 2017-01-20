BMW design head steps down

BMW will need to hire a new head designer.

BMW has yet another vacancy to fill in its design department after Karim Habib, the brand's chief designer, has stepped down.

BMW has yet to confirm Habib's departure, but an inside company sourced confirmed to Automotive News Europe that the 46-year-old designer has resigned from the automaker. It's unknown at this time if Habib has secured another job with another automaker.

Habib started his career with BMW in 1998 and worked his way through a number of different interior and exterior design posts. In 2012 he was named as the head of BMW design. One of his most recent projects at the automaker was BMW's latest 7 Series sedan.

BMW's design department is currently navigating some rough waters, with Andres Warming (former design head of MINI) and Benoit Jacob (former lead designer for BMW's i subdivision) recently leaving the company. Neither position has been filled.